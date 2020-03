March 31 (Reuters) - Coface SA:

* FITCH PLACES COFACE ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE

* RATINGS AGENCY ESTIMATES THAT ADVERSE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE INDUSTRY

* RATINGS AGENCY ESTIMATES THAT IT IS NOW MORE LIKELY THAT COFACE’S PROFITABILITY WILL REACH LEVEL NO LONGER COMPATIBLE WITH CURRENT RATING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)