Feb 17 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* CORONAVIRUS TO PRESSURE CHINA’S NEAR-TERM AUTO-ABS PERFORMANCE

* EXPECT SHORT-TERM RISE IN EARLY DELINQUENCY RATIOS IN CHINA IN 1Q20 DUE TO EXTENDED HOLIDAYS & LOSS OF INCOME FROM COVID-19 CONTAINMENT MEASURES

* BELIEVE IMPACT ON CHINA’S OUTSTANDING AUTO ABS WILL BE LIMITED AS MOST ISSUERS MATCH INTEREST-RATE EXPOSURE ON BOTH ASSET & LIABILITY SIDES

* DO NOT EXPECT DEFAULTS IN CHINA’S NEAR TERM AUTO-ABS TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY AT THIS STAGE Source text for Eikon: