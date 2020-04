BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Cuts Oil Price Assumptions On Coronavirus Hit, Oversupply

April 2 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS CUTS OIL PRICE ASSUMPTIONS ON CORONAVIRUS HIT, OVERSUPPLY

* FITCH SAYS FURTHER REDUCED ITS OIL PRICE ASSUMPTIONS FOR 2020 AND 2021 AS SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS WEAKENS SHORT-TERM GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, OIL DEMAND

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT OIL DEMAND TO FALL BY SEVERAL MILLION BARRELS PER DAY IN 2020 COMPARED WITH 2019

* FITCH SAYS OIL MARKET IS UNDER PRESSURE FROM BOTH SHRINKING DEMAND AND GROWING SUPPLY

* FITCH SAYS JET FUEL AND GASOLINE, WHICH REPRESENT 35% OF GLOBAL OIL CONSUMPTION, WILL BE MOST AFFECTED BY LOCKDOWNS

* FITCH SAYS ESTIMATE THAT OIL PRICES WILL BOTTOM OUT IN Q2 2020 AND EXPECT A GRADUAL RECOVERY AFTERWARDS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT OIL PRICE RECOVERY TO BE DRIVEN BY A COMBINATION OF REBOUNDING ECONOMIC ACTIVITY ONCE LOCKDOWN MEASURES ARE LIFTED, AMONG OTHERS