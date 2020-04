April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS HAS PLACED ALL U.S. LOCAL GOVERNMENT BOND RATINGS BACKED BY HOTEL AND TOURISM-RELATED TAX REVENUES ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS MOVE TO RW NEGATIVE FOR TOURISM TAX-SUPPORTED BONDS IS IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FITCH - MOVE TO RW NEGATIVE FOR TOURISM TAX-SUPPORTED BONDS IS IN RESPONSE TO WIDESPREAD COLLAPSE IN DISCRETIONARY TOURISM, TRAVEL SPENDING SINCE EARLY MARCH