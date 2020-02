BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Asean Coronavirus Risks Hinge On Duration And Policy Response

Feb 13 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* ASEAN CORONAVIRUS RISKS HINGE ON DURATION AND POLICY RESPONSE

* SOVEREIGNS IN ASEAN HAVE SUFFICIENT FINANCIAL BUFFERS TO WEATHER NEAR-TERM IMPACTS ASSOCIATED WITH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* IF EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS EXTEND WELL BEYOND 1Q20, RATINGS VULNERABILITIES COULD EMERGE FOR SOME ASEAN SOVEREIGNS

* IT DOES NOT ANTICIPATE NEAR-TERM RATING ACTIONS AS A RESULT OF OUTBREAK FOR ASEAN COUNTRIES

* SO LONG AS CHINA’S GROWTH BEGINS TO RECOVER QUICKLY IN SECOND HALF OF 2020,ECONOMIC DISRUPTION ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 IS LIKELY TO BE CONTAINED Source text for Eikon: