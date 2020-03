March 29 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS DATA TRAFFIC TO RAISE CAPEX FOR APAC TELECOM

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS GROWTH IN APAC TELECOM REVENUE TO LAG BEHIND DATA CONSUMPTION

* FITCH-TELECOM MARKETS WITH DEVELOPED FIBRE-BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE & FIBERISED NETWORKS BETTER-POSITIONED TO COPE WITH DEMAND THAN EMERGING MARKETS Source text for Eikon: