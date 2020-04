April 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON CHINA STEELMAKERS TO EASE; STATE LINKAGE SUPPORTS RATINGS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT CHINESE STEEL MARKET FUNDAMENTALS TO IMPROVE IN 2Q20 AS ECONOMIC DISRUPTIONS FROM CORONAVIRUS WANE

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE INDIAN STEEL DEMAND MAY BE FLAT OR DECLINE IN FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2021 (FY21) DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CONSUMPTION Source text for Eikon: