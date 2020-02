BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Coronavirus May Temporarily Halt Financial Deleveraging In China

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS MAY TEMPORARILY HALT FINANCIAL DELEVERAGING IN CHINA

* EXPECTS BROADER EFFORTS TO CONTAIN CHINA’S FINANCIAL-SECTOR RISKS WILL BE MAINTAINED, ALBEIT LESS AGGRESSIVELY

* ESTIMATES CHINA’S 2020 GDP GROWTH MAY DECLINE FROM A BASELINE OF 5.9% TO A RANGE OF 5.2%-5.7% DEPENDING ON SPEED AT WHICH VIRUS IS CONTAINED

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE THERE MAY BE SOME SOFTENING IN REGULATORY STANCE TOWARDS SHADOW CHINESE BANKING ACTIVITY FOR NBFIS IN LIGHT OF VIRUS OUTBREAK