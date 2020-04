April 27 (Reuters) -

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS SHOCK NO NORMAL CYCLICAL DOWNTURN FOR APAC BANKS

* FITCH- BANKS IN CHINA AND INDIA WILL POST THEIR SLOWEST EXPANSION IN DECADES, AND GROWTH IN MANY OTHER ASIAN MARKETS WILL HIT MULTI-YEAR LOWS

* FITCH-EXPECT RECOVERY OF APAC BANKS IN 2021