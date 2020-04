March 31 (Reuters) - FITCH RATINGS:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS STRAINS MALAYSIAN BANKS’ OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS HAS REVISED MALAYSIA’S BANKING SECTOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH SAYS MALAYSIA’S CREDIT GROWTH IS LIKELY TO SLOW BEYOND 19-YEAR LOW OF 3.9% IN 2019 TO EFFECTIVELY FLAT-LINE THIS YEAR

* FITCH SAYS MALAYSIAN BANKS’ INTEREST YIELDS ARE UNDER PRESSURE, EXPECT NET INTEREST MARGINS TO BE COMPRESSED BY 10BP OR MORE THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: