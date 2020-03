BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Elevated Leverage For Indian Refiners In Near Term, Ratings Stable

March 5 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS ELEVATED LEVERAGE FOR INDIAN REFINERS IN NEAR TERM, RATINGS STABLE

* FITCH-EXPECTS CREDIT METRICS OF INDIAN REFINING COMPANIES TO WEAKEN DURING FINANCIAL YEARS ENDING MARCH 2020 & FY21

* FITCH ON INDIAN REFINERS SAYS LOWER DEMAND FOR TRANSPORTATION FUEL ON ACCOUNT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO SHRINK MARGINS

* FITCH ON INDIAN REFINERS SAYS DAMAGE TO MARGINS, CREDIT METRICS, COULD BE SEVERE IF OUTBREAK CONTINUES, WOULD PRESSURE STANDALONE CREDIT PROFILES Source text for Eikon: