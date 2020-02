BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Fiscal Space Facilitates Singapore's Use Of Stimulus Measures

Feb 19 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FISCAL SPACE FACILITATES SINGAPORE’S USE OF STIMULUS MEASURES

* DESPITE INCREASED DEFICIT, SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT WILL STILL MEET ITS RULE OF MAINTAINING BALANCED BUDGET OVER COURSE OF SINGLE PARLIAMENTARY TERM

* NEW BUDGET WILL WIDEN SINGAPORE’S OVERALL CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEFICIT TO 2.1% OF GDP IN FY20 FROM ABOUT 0.3% IN FY19

* BELIEVES THAT SINGAPORE’S 2020 ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOW LIKELY TO BE CLOSER TO 0.6%

* SINGAPORE’S ECONOMY WILL STILL BE AMONG THOSE MOST AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, DESPITE BUDGET MEASURES

* SINGAPORE’S PUBLIC FINANCES REMAIN ON SOUND FOOTING & GOVERNMENT’S CONSERVATIVE APPROACH TO MANAGEMENT OF PUBLIC FINANCES PROVIDES SUPPORT TO RATING

* PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS WILL DAMPEN CONSUMER AND BUSINESS SENTIMENT WITHIN SINGAPORE