May 4 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS HEFTY IMPAIRMENT CHARGES SIGNAL ASSET-QUALITY PRESSURE ON AUSTRALIA BANKS

* FITCH SAYS AUSTRALIA BANKS’ NON-INTEREST INCOME MAY CONTINUE TO DECLINE DUE TO A SLOWDOWN IN CUSTOMER ACTIVITY

* FITCH EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON MAJOR AUSTRALIAN BANKS’ LIQUIDITY POSITIONS, REFLECTING STRONG SUPPORT FROM CENTRAL BANK Source text for Eikon: