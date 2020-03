BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Indian Non-Bank Financial Institutions Challenges Could Intensify From Yes Bank Restructuring

March 11 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS INDIAN NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CHALLENGES COULD INTENSIFY FROM YES BANK RESTRUCTURING

* FITCH SAYS CONSEQUENCES OF RBI TAKEOVER OF YES BANK WILL COMPOUND CREDIT SQUEEZE ACROSS INDIA’S FINANCIAL SYSTEM, ADDING TO CURRENT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

* FITCH SAYS YES BANK RESTRUCTURING COMES AS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IS BEGINNING TO BE FELT IN INDIA, RAISING FURTHER RISKS TO ECONOMIC GROWTH, NBFI ASSET QUALITY

* FITCH SAYS NBFI SECTOR’S DIRECT EXPOSURES TO YES BANK SHOULD BE MODEST AS A WHOLE

* FITCH SAYS THERE MAY ALSO BE KNOCK-ON EFFECTS FOR INDIAN NBFIS IF SMALLER PRIVATE BANKS START TO FACE DETERIORATING DEPOSITOR CONFIDENCE