BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Mongolia, Hong Kong Most Exposed In North Asia To Covid-19 Economic Fallout

Feb 19 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* MONGOLIA, HONG KONG MOST EXPOSED IN NORTH ASIA TO COVID-19 ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* MONGOLIA FACES NO EXTERNAL BOND MATURITIES UNTIL EARLY 2021

* MACAO’S ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE TO BE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS THIS YEAR

* MACAO’S FISCAL BUFFERS, ABOUT 150% OF GDP, ARE MORE THAN SUFFICIENT TO WEATHER EVEN A PROLONGED DISRUPTION FROM CORONAVIRUS

* MONGOLIA'S EXTERNAL POSITION, MACROECONOMIC STABILITY COULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED IF DISRUPTION TO EXPORTS WERE TO EXTEND FOR SEVERAL MONTHS