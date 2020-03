March 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS NEW MALAYSIA GOVERNMENT CONFRONTS CORONAVIRUS AND OIL PRICE SHOCKS

* FITCH SAYS AS A SMALL OPEN ECONOMY, MALAYSIA COULD BE BADLY HIT BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS PREVIOUS GROWTH FORECAST FOR MALAYSIA OF 4.3% FOR 2020 LOOKS UNATTAINABLE, AND COULD BE AS MUCH AS A PERCENTAGE POINT LOWER