March 24 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS OUTSOURCED SEMICONDUCTOR ASSEMBLY AND TESTING (OSAT) SECTOR OUTLOOK TURNS NEGATIVE ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS FORECAST SMARTPHONE SALES TO DECLINE BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE DUE TO WEAK DEMAND AND PRODUCTION DISRUPTION IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT CHIP ASSEMBLY AND TEST SUPPLY CHAIN TO BE SEVERELY AFFECTED AT LEAST IN 1H20, LEADING TO PRODUCTION DISRUPTIONS AT MOST OSAT VENDORS Source text for Eikon: