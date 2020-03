BRIEF-Fitch Ratings Says Spread Of Coronavirus In EU Broadens Economic Risks

March 5 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS SAYS SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IN EU BROADENS ECONOMIC RISKS

* FITCH SAYS SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IN EU OPENS NEW CHANNELS FOR IT TO AFFECT REGION’S ECONOMY, HEIGHTENING ADVERSE IMPACT ON GDP GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS EMERGING POLICY RESPONSES WILL ALSO BE IMPORTANT IN DETERMINING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GROWTH IN EU

* FITCH SAYS EUROPEAN MANUFACTURERS ARE LESS EXPOSED TO CHINESE FACTORIES OPERATING BELOW CAPACITY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THAN THOSE ELSEWHERE

* FITCH SAYS AS CORONAVIRUS HAS SPREAD WITHIN EU, RELUCTANCE TO TRAVEL AND RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL ARE STARTING TO MATERIALLY AFFECT ECONOMIES IN EU

* FITCH SAYS IF THREAT TO PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOT EFFECTIVELY ADDRESSED, IT COULD INCREASE POLITICAL VOLATILITY IN EU MEMBER STATES