Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH REVISES AZERBAIJAN‘S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BB+’

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF OUTLOOK ON AZERBAIJAN‘S IDRS REFLECTS ITS MEDIUM MACRO-STABILITY IMPROVING IN 2017 AFTER TWO YEARS OF TURBULENCE

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF OUTLOOK ON AZERBAIJAN‘S IDRS ALSO REFLECTS PROGRESS IN CLEAN-UP OF ITS BANKING SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS ‍POLITICAL RISK FOR AZERBAIJAN ASSOCIATED WITH UNRESOLVED CONFLICT WITH ARMENIA OVER NAGORNO-KARABAKH REMAINS MATERIAL