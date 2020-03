March 27 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS REVISES BANK SECTOR OUTLOOK IN CHILE, PERU & COLOMBIA TO NEGATIVE ON CORONAVIRUS RISKS

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON REAL ECONOMY, SHARP FALL IN COMMODITY PRICES, WILL CHALLENGE FINANCIAL PROFILES OF COLOMBIAN, CHILEAN & PERUVIAN BANKS Source text for Eikon: