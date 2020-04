BRIEF-Fitch Revises Cyprus's Outlook To Stable Affirms At 'Bbb-'

April 3 (Reuters) -

* FITCH REVISES CYPRUS’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BBB-‘

* FITCH SAYS CYPRUS’ OUTLOOK REVISION REFLECTS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CYPRUS’S ECONOMY AND ON SOVEREIGN’S FISCAL POSITION

* FITCH SAYS RECESSION, ECONOMIC POLICY RESPONSE TO COVID-19 WILL RESULT IN A SIZEABLE DETERIORATION OF CYPRUS’ BUDGET BALANCE THIS YEAR

* FITCH SAYS RISKS TO CYPRUS’ BASELINE FORECAST ARE TILTED FIRMLY TO DOWNSIDE, AS IT ASSUMES THAT COVID-19 CAN BE CONTAINED IN 2H20

* FITCH SAYS CYPRUS’S DEMONSTRATED TRACK RECORD OF SIGNIFICANT FISCAL CONSOLIDATION AND PRUDENT FISCAL POLICY IS A RELEVANT CREDIT STRENGTH