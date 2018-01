BRIEF-Fitch Revises Egypt's Outlook To Positive, Affirms at 'B'

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH REVISES EGYPT‘S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘B’

* FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON EGYPT‘S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING (IDR) TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE AND AFFIRMED IDR AT ‘B’

* FITCH SAYS PUBLIC FINANCES WILL REMAIN KEY WEAKNESS OF EGYPT‘S CREDIT PROFILE, EXPECT CONTINUED FISCAL CONSOLIDATION TO START TO REDUCE GOVERNMENT DEBT/GDP IN FY18

* FITCH ON EGYPT SAYS "MACROECONOMIC STABILITY IS STARTING TO IMPROVE FROM A FRAGILE STATE"