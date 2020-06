BRIEF-Fitch Revises India's Outlook To Negative, Affirms IDR At 'BBB-'

June 18 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH REVISES INDIA’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘

* FITCH EXPECTS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN INDIA TO CONTRACT BY 5% IN FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2021 (FY21)

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SIGNIFICANTLY WEAKENED INDIA’S GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR THIS YEAR;EXPOSED CHALLENGES ASSOCIATED WITH HIGH PUBLIC-DEBT BURDEN

* FITCH SAYS INDIA’S MEDIUM-TERM GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK MAY BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY RENEWED ASSET-QUALITY CHALLENGES IN BANKS AND LIQUIDITY ISSUES IN NBFC

* FITCH SAY IT EXPECTS RBI TO CUT ITS POLICY RATE BY AT LEAST ANOTHER 25BP THIS FISCAL YEAR