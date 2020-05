BRIEF-Fitch Revises Jordan's Outlook To Negative; Affirms At 'BB-'

May 8 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH REVISES JORDAN’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BB-‘

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE REFLECTS ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON JORDAN

* FITCH SAYS FORECAST JORDAN’S GENERAL GOVERNMENT BUDGET DEFICIT TO WIDEN TO AROUND 5% OF GDP IN 2020, FROM CLOSE TO BALANCE IN 2018-2019

* FITCH SAYS FORECAST JORDAN’S REAL GDP TO FALL BY 5% IN 2020

* FITCH ON JORDAN - EXTENT OF SHOCK FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RAISES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO SOVEREIGN’S CREDIT PROFILE

* FITCH SAYS LOW GROWTH AND HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT (LIKELY ABOVE 20% IN 2020) PRESENT RISKS OF SOCIAL UNREST IN JORDAN Source text for Eikon: