BRIEF-Fitch Revises Laos Outlook To Negative, Affirms Rating At 'B-'

May 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH REVISES LAOS’ OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS RATING AT ‘B-‘

* FITCH SAYS LAOS’ GDP GROWTH IN 2020 WILL BE HIT SEVERELY BY CORONAVIRUS SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS LAOS’ MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS CONTINUE TO COMPARE WELL WITH ‘B’ MEDIAN, DESPITE SHOCK IN 2020

* FITCH ON LAOS SAYS THEY FORECAST CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT TO WIDEN TO 7.6% OF GDP IN 2020 FROM 4.5% IN 2019, BEFORE NARROWING SLIGHTLY TO 7.3% IN 2021

* FITCH ON LAOS SAYS EXPECT REVENUES TO RECOVER IN 2021, REDUCING FISCAL DEFICIT TO 5.5% OF GDP

* FITCH ON LAOS SAYS FORECAST GDP GROWTH TO SLOW TO 0.5% IN 2020 FROM AN ESTIMATED 5.5% IN 2019, WHICH IS A REVISION FROM A 2020 FORECAST OF 6.1%