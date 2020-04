BRIEF-Fitch Revises Malaysia's Outlook To Negative; Affirms At 'A-'

April 9 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH REVISES MALAYSIA’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A-‘

* FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON MALAYSIA’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH SAYS MALAYSIAN ECONOMY IS BEING HEAVILY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS RECENT POLITICAL VOLATILITY IN MALAYSIA MAY AFFECT GOVERNANCE STANDARDS, WHICH HAD BEEN IMPROVING IN PAST TWO YEARS

* FITCH SAYS A PARTIAL LOCKDOWN IN PLACE SINCE MID-MARCH HAS REDUCED MALAYSIA’S DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

* FITCH SAYS FORECASTS A 1% CONTRACTION IN MALAYSIA’S ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS THERE IS HIGH UNCERTAINTY ABOUT EXTENT OF DETERIORATION IN ECONOMIC GROWTH,PUBLIC FINANCES, PACE AT WHICH PANDEMIC WILL UNWIND IN MALAYSIA

* FITCH SAYS WEAKER GROWTH, LOWER OIL PRICES & STIMULUS SPENDING HAVE WEAKENED OUTLOOK FOR MALAYSIA’S PUBLIC FINANCES

* FITCH SAYS AN IMPORTANT RATING DRIVER FOR MALAYSIA IS GOVERNMENT’S APPROACH TO GOVERNANCE REFORMS

* FITCH SAYS UNEXPECTED TRANSITION UNDER PRIME MINISTER MUHYIDDIN YASSIN ILLUSTRATES HEIGHTENED POLICY UNCERTAINTY IN MALAYSIA

* FITCH SAYS DETERIORATION IN MALAYSIA’S GOVERNANCE & POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY MAY DAMPEN INVESTOR SENTIMENT, CONSTRAINING ECONOMIC GROWTH Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)