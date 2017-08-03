FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 10 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch revises Mexico's outlook to stable; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+'​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch revises Mexico's outlook to stable; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+'​

* Fitch - ‍Affirmed Mexico's senior unsecured foreign, local currency bonds at 'BBB+', its country ceiling at 'A'​

* ‍Fitch says revision of outlook to stable reflects reduced downside risks to Mexico's growth outlook and expected stabilization of public debt burden​

* ‍Fitch says revised rating outlook on Mexico's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to stable from negative​

* Fitch, on Mexico, says "‍Political climate could become increasingly charged as July 2018 elections draw nearer" ​

* Fitch on Mexico says ‍increased uncertainty related to election cycle could represent a domestic headwind for investment and growth outlook in 2018​

* ‍Fitch says an eventual NAFTA​ deal is unlikely to seriously undermine Mexico's competitive access to U.S. market Source text for Eikon:

