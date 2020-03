March 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH REVISES OUTLOOK FOR APAC NON-LIFE SECTOR TO NEGATIVE DUE TO COVID-19

* FITCH SAYS SLOWDOWN IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS WILL AFFECT APAC INSURANCE DEMAND

* FITCH SAYS DO NOT ANTICIPATE A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN APAC NON-LIFE INSURERS’ LOSS RATIOS IN NEAR TERM

* FITCH SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVE RATINGS OF NON-LIFE INSURERS WILL BE LESS AFFECTED BY PANDEMIC THAN THOSE OF LIFE INSURERS