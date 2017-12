Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* REVISES ITS 2018 FUNDAMENTAL SECTOR OUTLOOK FOR U.S. HEALTH INSURERS TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS REVISES OUTLOOK FOR U.S. HEALTH INSURERS ON EXPECTATIONS FOR “STABLE” FINANCIAL LEVERAGE AND “STRONG” OPERATING PERFORMANCE

* FITCH SAYS OPERATING PERFORMANCE AMONG U.S. HEALTH INSURERS WAS GENERALLY STRONGER THAN EXPECTED THIS YEAR AND WILL CONTINUE INTO 2018 Source text for Eikon: