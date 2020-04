BRIEF-Fitch Revises Outlook On Greece To Stable; Affirms At 'BB'

April 23 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS REVISES OUTLOOK ON GREECE TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BB’

* FITCH SAYS HAS REVISED OUTLOOK ON GREECE’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF GREECE’S OUTLOOK REFLECTS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, PUBLIC FINANCES AND EXTERNAL ACCOUNTS

* FITCH SAYS COMBINATION OF SEVERE FALL IN ACTIVITY & DISCRETIONARY MEASURES BY GREECE GOVERNMENT WILL LEAD TO SHARP DETERIORATION IN BUDGET BALANCE IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: