BRIEF-Fitch Revises Outlook On Thailand To Stable Affirms At 'BBB+'

March 17 (Reuters) -

* FITCH REVISES OUTLOOK ON THAILAND TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BBB+’

* FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON THAILAND’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

* FITCH SAYS ‘BBB+’ RATING REFLECTS THAILAND’S SOUND EXTERNAL AND PUBLIC FINANCES

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK REVISION REFLECTS EVOLVING IMPACT OF GLOBAL COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON THAILAND’S ECONOMY THROUGH TOURISM SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS LONG-AWAITED APPROVAL OF FY20 BUDGET WILL HELP TO BOOST THAILAND’S INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT IN REMAINDER OF 2020

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK REVISION REFLECTS LINGERING UNCERTAINTY IN THAILAND’S POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT FOLLOWING COUNTRY’S TRANSITION TO CIVILIAN RULE

* FITCH SAYS THAILAND’S GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS SUBJECT TO CONSIDERABLE DOWNSIDE RISK DUE TO UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING DURATION OF VIRUS SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS FORECASTS THAT THAILAND’S ECONOMIC GROWTH WILL WEAKEN TO 1.0% IN 2020, FROM 2.4% IN 2019, ON ACCOUNT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS THAILAND WILL NEVERTHELESS CONTINUE TO FACE STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES FROM AN AGEING POPULATION AND HUMAN CAPITAL CONSTRAINTS

* FITCH SAYS IT FORECASTS THAILAND’S EXTERNAL FINANCES TO REMAIN ROBUST RELATIVE TO PEERS Source text for Eikon: