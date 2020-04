BRIEF-Fitch Revises Outlook On Vietnam To Stable, Affirms At 'BB'

April 8 (Reuters) -

* FITCH REVISES OUTLOOK ON VIETNAM TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BB’

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK REVISION REFLECTS IMPACT OF ESCALATING COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON VIETNAM’S ECONOMY THROUGH ITS TOURISM AND EXPORT SECTORS

* FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON VIETNAM’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING TO STABLE, FROM POSITIVE

* FITCH, ON VIETNAM, SAYS OUTLOOK REVISION REFLECTS IMPACT OF WEAKENING DOMESTIC DEMAND

* FITCH, ON VIETNAM SAYS EXPECT ECONOMIC MOMENTUM TO REBOUND IN 2021