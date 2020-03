BRIEF-Fitch Revises Rating Outlook For APAC Life Insurance From Stable To Negative

March 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RATINGS REVISES RATING OUTLOOK FOR APAC LIFE INSURANCE TO NEGATIVE

* FITCH RATINGS HAS REVISED RATING OUTLOOK FOR LIFE INSURANCE INDUSTRY IN ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC) TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE, FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FITCH EXPECTS STABLE OUTLOOKS ON A NUMBER OF LIFE INSURER RATINGS TO BE REVISED TO NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS APAC LIFE INSURERS WITH HIGH EXPOSURE TO RISKY ASSETS, SUCH AS EQUITIES, WOULD BE MOST VULNERABLE TO FINANCIAL MARKET VOLATILITY

* FITCH SAYS SUSTAINED DISRUPTION IN BROADER ECONOMIES COULD CAUSE FURTHER DETERIORATION IN CREDIT MARKETS LEADING TO INCREASED BOND AND LOAN DEFAULTS Source text for Eikon: