* FITCH REVISES ROMANIA’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BBB-‘

* FITCH SAYS HAS REVISED ROMANIA’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK REFLECTS WORSENING IN ROMANIA'S PUBLIC FINANCES EXPECTED IN SHORT-TERM AS COVID-19 OUTBREAK AGGRAVATES ALREADY WEAK FISCAL POSITION