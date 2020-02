Feb 17 (Reuters) - FITCH RATINGS:

* FITCH RTGS: ALIBABA’S RATING HEADROOM SUFFICIENT TO CONTAIN COVID-19 IMPACT

* FITCH SAYS ALIBABA’S CHINA COMMERCE REVENUE MAY DECLINE TEMPORARILY

* FITCH- EXPECT ALIBABA TO MAINTAIN ITS STRONG BUSINESS PROFILE DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND RECOVER QUICKLY AFTER EPIDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: