March 9 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH RTGS SAYS JAPAN INSURERS’ CORONAVIRUS RISKS ARISE FROM FINANCIAL MARKETS

* FITCH SAYS MAJORITY OF JAPANESE INSURERS’ RATINGS UNLIKELY TO CHANGE UNDER FINANCIAL MARKET TURMOIL RESULTING FROM COVID-19

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS POTENTIAL DIRECT NET INSURED LOSSES FROM MEDICAL INSURANCE AT JAPANESE INSURERS DUE TO COVID-19 TO BE LIMITED Source text for Eikon: