April 2 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS A DEEP GLOBAL RECESSION IN 2020 IS NOW FITCH RATINGS’ BASELINE FORECAST

* FITCH SAYS CHINA’S RECOVERY FROM DISRUPTION IN Q1 2020 WILL BE SHARPLY CURTAILED BY GLOBAL RECESSION

* FITCH SAYS SPEED WITH WHICH CORONAVIRUS IS EVOLVING HAS NECESSITATED ANOTHER ROUND OF HUGE CUTS TO OUR GDP FORECASTS