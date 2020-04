BRIEF-Fitch Says Affirms Macao's 'AA' Ratings, Maintains Negative Outlook

April 20 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS AFFIRMS MACAO’S ‘AA’ RATINGS, MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

* FITCH SAYS MACAO’S CONCENTRATION ON GAMING TOURISM EXPOSES ECONOMY TO SUBSTANTIAL DISRUPTIONS FROM LOCKDOWN MEASURES IMPOSED TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS MACAO TO EXPERIENCE DEEPER ECONOMIC CONTRACTION IN 2020 THAN OTHER ‘AA’ RATED PEERS WHOSE ECONOMIES ARE LESS DEPENDENT ON TOURISM

* FITCH SAYS MACAO’S PUBLIC FINANCES REMAIN ROBUST, DESPITE ONGOING ECONOMIC DISRUPTIONS

* FITCH SAYS MACAO’S RATINGS WERE AFFIRMED AS THEY REMAIN UNDERPINNED BY EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG PUBLIC & EXTERNAL FINANCES

* FITCH SAYS MACAO’S RATINGS WERE AFFIRMED AS THEY REMAIN UNDERPINNED BY A DEMONSTRATED COMMITMENT TO FISCAL PRUDENCE THROUGHOUT ECONOMIC DOWNTURNS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS MACAO’S FISCAL BUFFERS TO REMAIN CONSIDERABLE IN MEDIUM TERM

* FITCH SAYS PROJECTS MACAO’S EXTERNAL FINANCES WILL REMAIN EQUALLY ROBUST

* FITCH SAYS MACAO REMAINS SUSCEPTIBLE TO POTENTIAL CHANGES IN CHINA’S BROADER POLICY ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH SAYS MACAO'S NEGATIVE BANKING SYSTEM OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT GLOBAL PANDEMIC TO RESULT IN PRESSURE ON BANKS' ASSET QUALITY, PROFITABILITY