BRIEF-Fitch Says Affirms New York State's 'AA+' IDR; Revises Outlook To Negative

April 10 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS AFFIRMS NEW YORK STATE’S ‘AA+’ IDR; REVISES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF RATING OUTLOOK ON NEW YORK STATE’S ‘AA+’ IDR REFLECTS ECONOMIC, FISCAL UNCERTAINTY FACED BY STATE AS IT CONFRONTS COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS DIRECTION OF NEW YORK STATE’S CREDIT QUALITY TO BECOME CLEARER AFTER IMMEDIATE HEALTH CRISIS SUBSIDES

* FITCH - EXPECTS DIRECTION OF NEW YORK STATE'S CREDIT QUALITY TO BE CLEARER AS OUTLINES OF RECESSION, EFFECTIVENESS OF STATE'S FISCAL RESPONSES COME INTO VIEW