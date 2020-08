BRIEF-Fitch Says Affirms Singapore At 'AAA', Outlook Stable

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH AFFIRMS SINGAPORE AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS PROJECTS SINGAPORE GDP TO CONTRACT BY 6% IN 2020

* FITCH, ON SINGAPORE, SAYS EXPECT GROWTH TO RECOVER GRADUALLY IN 2H20 AND REBOUND TO 6.7% IN 2021

* FITCH SAYS SINGAPORE’S RATING REFLECTS STRONG EXTERNAL, FISCAL BALANCE SHEETS, HIGH PER CAPITA INCOME

* FITCH SAYS SINGAPORE’S RATING REFLECTS , FAVOURABLE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, SOUND MACROECONOMIC POLICY

* FITCH, ON SINGAPORE, SAYS EXPECTS CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEFICIT TO WIDEN TO 15.7% OF GDP FROM 0.3% OF GDP IN 2019

* FITCH SAYS IN SINGAPORE EXPECT A SHARP INCREASE IN UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FOR 2020 TO 4.7%, FROM 2.3% IN 2019