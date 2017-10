Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Argentina election “brightens” policy and reform outlook​

* ‍Fitch says Argentina’s heavy dependence on external funding and rapid build-up in foreign-currency debt is a key credit weakness relative to peers

* Fitch - Gains by Argentina’s governing coalition in midterm elections should bolster ability to accelerate policy adjustments, pass reforms to improve credit profile​ Source text for Eikon: