BRIEF-Fitch Says Asset Quality At EU Banks Is Likely To Continue Improving In 2018 & 2019

April 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS ASSET QUALITY AT EUROPEAN UNION BANKS IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE IMPROVING IN 2018 AND 2019, HELPED BY ECONOMIC GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS EU BANKS THAT DO NOT REDUCE LEGACY STOCKS SUBSTANTIALLY WHILE ECONOMIC TAILWINDS PREVAIL MAY COME UNDER PRESSURE WHEN ECONOMIC CYCLE TURNS

* FITCH SAYS EU BANKS’ NON-PERFORMING LOANS ARE STILL MUCH HIGHER IN SOUTHERN EUROPE THAN MOST OF NORTHERN EUROPE

* FITCH SAYS BANKING SECTOR OUTLOOKS IN MOST WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES ARE STABLE ON SOUND ECONOMIC GROWTH EXPECTATION IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS ITS BANKING SECTOR OUTLOOK IN ITALY REMAINS NEGATIVE AS BANKS ARE STILL VULNERABLE TO LARGE NON-PERFORMING LOANS STOCKS

* FITCH SAYS UK BANKING SECTOR OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE DUE TO SLOWER GDP GROWTH IN 2018 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY DURING BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS