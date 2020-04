BRIEF-Fitch Says Auto Credit Losses Likely To Rise Sharply From Pandemic Induced Actions

April 9 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS AUTO CREDIT LOSSES LIKELY TO RISE SHARPLY FROM PANDEMIC INDUCED ACTIONS

* FITCH SAYS SEE SHARP RISES IN UNEMPLOYMENT, DECLINES IN USED VEHICLE PRICES TO PUSH AUTO CREDIT LOSSES MEANINGFULLY HIGHER, AT LEAST OVER SHORT-TERM

* FITCH SAYS DURATION OF ELEVATED UNEMPLOYMENT LEVELS IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN & COULD ACCELERATE AUTO CREDIT LOSSES

* FITCH, ON AUTO CREDIT LOSSES, SAYS BELIEVES FORBEARANCE PROGRAMS WILL HELP LENDERS AVOID SHARPER INCREASE IN DELINQUENT BALANCES IN SHORT TERM Source text for Eikon: