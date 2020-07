July 2 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS AZERBAIJAN INSURANCE SECTOR GROWTH DEPENDENT ON REGULATED TARIFFS

* FITCH SAYS AZERBAIJAN’S LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR HAS MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL DUE TO LOW PENETRATION, WITH BANCASSURANCE PRODUCTS DRIVING GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS GROWING CONCENTRATION,NARROWING SEGMENTS WITH LOW BARRIERS FOR ENTRY TO REDUCE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES FOR SMALLER AZERBAIJAN INSURERS Source text for Eikon: