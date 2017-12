Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH SAYS BASEL IV AGREEMENT IS POSITIVE FOR BANK CREDITORS​

* FITCH SAYS ‍ACTUAL IMPACT FROM BASEL IV AGREEMENT WILL LIKELY BE LOWER, AS BANKS HAVE BEEN BUILDING UP CAPITAL IN ANTICIPATION​ ‍ Source text for Eikon: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)