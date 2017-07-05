FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says Bond Connect supports China's efforts to boost inflows
July 5, 2017 / 3:55 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Bond Connect supports China's efforts to boost inflows

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says Bond Connect supports China's efforts to boost inflows

* Fitch says China's Bond Connect scheme should facilitate higher foreign ownership of onshore bonds over medium term

* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says investors will convert foreign currency to offshore Yuan (CNH) to invest in onshore bonds

* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says government is likely to continue to tread carefully over broader capital account liberalisation

* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says Hong Kong banks participating in bond connect are likely to generate additional fee and fx income

* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says scheme's main advantage over CIBM direct is regulatory approval is not required to invest in fixed-income products in CIMB

* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says improved foreign access to onshore bond market may encourage wider inclusion of Chinese bonds in major indices Source text for Eikon:

