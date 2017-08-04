FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says Brazil banks mostly ready for net stable funding ratio​
August 4, 2017 / 5:03 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Fitch says Brazil banks mostly ready for net stable funding ratio​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says Brazil banks mostly ready for net stable funding ratio​

* Fitch says implementation of net stable funding ratio rule in Brazil next year should help banks manage funding risks and limit excessive risk-taking

* ‍Fitch says there should not be a significant direct impact on Brazilian banks’ profitability, growth or business models from meeting the nsfr rule​

* ‍Fitch says Brazilian banks have sufficient capacity to adjust structural liquidity as needed​ Source text for Eikon:

