BRIEF-Fitch Says Brazil Structural Reforms Key Despite Narrower Deficits

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS BRAZIL STRUCTURAL REFORMS KEY DESPITE NARROWER DEFICITS

* FITCH SAYS RECENT DATA POINT TO IMPROVEMENT IN SOME OF BRAZIL‘S SOVEREIGN CREDIT METRICS,BUT STRUCTURAL REFORM REMAINS CHALLENGING AGAINST UNCERTAIN POLITICAL BACKDROP

* FITCH SAYS BRAZIL‘S ‍GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE UNDERPINNED BY A RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION AND INVESTMENT DEMAND

* FITCH SAYS LARGE FISCAL DEFICITS, UNCERTAINTY OVER REFORMS,NOTABLY IN RELATION TO SOCIAL SECURITY, CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON BRAZIL'S SOVEREIGN CREDIT PROFILE