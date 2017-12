BRIEF-Fitch Says Budget Challenges Await Some U.S. States In 2018

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS BUDGET CHALLENGES AWAIT SOME U.S. STATES IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS RATING OUTLOOKS FOR MOST U.S. STATES ARE STABLE AND EXPECTED TO REMAIN SO OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* FITCH SAYS U.S. STATES WELL POSITIONED TO MEET BUDGET FORECASTS NEXT YEAR SO LONG AS ECONOMY CONTINUES TO GROW, THOUGH FIVE STATES COULD RUN INTO SOME ISSUES

* FITCH SAYS DECISIONS AROUND MEDICAID & U.S. TAX POLICY PRESENT IMMEDIATE RISKS WHILE INFRASTRUCTURE & OTHER POLICY AREAS TO AFFECT ECONOMIES & BUDGETS

* FITCH SAYS ILLINOIS & NEW JERSEY ARE ONCE AGAIN ON FITCH‘S “STATES TO WATCH” LIST IN 2018 ALONG WITH CONNECTICUT, KENTUCKY AND LOUISIANA Source text for Eikon: