May 24 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS POTENTIAL BUDGETARY IMPACT OF LEGALIZING MARIJUANA FOR RECREATIONAL USE IN NY STATE WOULD BE MODEST FOR NYC WITH NO IMPACT ON CREDIT QUALITY

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS DECISION TO LEGALIZE MARIJUANA IN NY STATE WILL BE BASED ON POLITICAL AND PUBLIC POLICY CONSIDERATIONS RATHER THAN BUDGETARY ONES Source text for Eikon: